FIA Arrests Outlaw On Sexual Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FIA arrests outlaw on sexual harassment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sexually harassing a girl.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Javed Iqbal son of Muhammad Yaseen, resident of Okara, was allegedly found involved in sexual harassment and blackmailing the daughter of Haleema Bibi.

The accused has objectionable data of the complainant's daughter.

An FIA team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Shoaib Riaz and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also took into custody the mobile phone of the outlaw.

