FIA Arrests Poly Clinic's DED, Storekeeper In Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 07:58 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested the deputy executive director of Poly Clinic Hospital Dr. Amanullah and storekeeper Abid Hassan after the court dismissed their interim bail in dengue test kits embezzlement case

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan announced the verdict after listening arguments of the lawyers. At the outset of the hearing, Dr. Amanullah's lawyer argued that the test kits were bought under a legal procedure. He said that his client had just signed the concerned letter and he was not an authority regarding the equipment for the store. Dr. Amanullah said that he used to deal with administration and finance, adding that the storekeeper sent him a letter and he forwarded the same. He didn't write about the return of the kits.

He further said that the matter of the expired medicine was used to be seen by the executive director.

The complete file related to the purchase of dengue devices was with the storekeeper, he added.

The lawyer said that two inquiries were conducted into the matter in which firstly storekeeper was held responsible and then the responsibility was fixed on Dr. Rabia.

The court asked the case investigation officer that action should have been taken against the one who signed the file first and then the others.

The FIA prosecutor informed the court that storekeeper Abid Hussain was habitual of corruption. The accused had a two- kanal house in Gulberg while his two sons were in Germany.

The lawyer prayed the court to cancel the bail of the accused so that interrogation could be started about the remaining kits to save the lives. After listening to arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of the two accused.

