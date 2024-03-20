FIA Arrests Printing Press Owner On Electricity Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested an owner of a printing
press involved in electricity theft through a remote control device.
According to a spokesman for the agency, during an on going crackdown, a team raided on
Mcload Road where suspicious commercial meters were discovered and subsequently subjected
to digital inspection.
The report disclosed the remote control device installed in the meter for electricity theft.
Based on the findings, authorities arrested the owner of the printing press, on significant financial
losses to the national exchequer due to electricity theft.
Equipments and cables used in electricity theft had been seized for further investigation.
