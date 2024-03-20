Open Menu

FIA Arrests Printing Press Owner On Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FIA arrests printing press owner on electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested an owner of a printing

press involved in electricity theft through a remote control device.

According to a spokesman for the agency, during an on going crackdown, a team raided on

Mcload Road where suspicious commercial meters were discovered and subsequently subjected

to digital inspection.

The report disclosed the remote control device installed in the meter for electricity theft.

Based on the findings, authorities arrested the owner of the printing press, on significant financial

losses to the national exchequer due to electricity theft.

Equipments and cables used in electricity theft had been seized for further investigation.

