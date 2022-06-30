FIA arrests proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) anti-human trafficking circle (AHTC) has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for eight years.

According to the FIA Spokesperson, accused Awais Khan s/o Muhammad Shakeeb had attempted to go to Turkey on a student visa acquired on bogus degree in 2014.

Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad has registered case against the accused in 2014.

Sub-Inspector Shayan on the directives of Incharge AHTC Islamabad Circle Zubair Ahmed succeed to arrest the accused in a raid and obtained 3-day physical remand for further investigation.

FIA would continue to arrest others absconders, the Spokesperson said.