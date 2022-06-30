UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Proclaimed Offender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FIA arrests proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) anti-human trafficking circle (AHTC) has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for eight years.

According to the FIA Spokesperson, accused Awais Khan s/o Muhammad Shakeeb had attempted to go to Turkey on a student visa acquired on bogus degree in 2014.

Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad has registered case against the accused in 2014.

Sub-Inspector Shayan on the directives of Incharge AHTC Islamabad Circle Zubair Ahmed succeed to arrest the accused in a raid and obtained 3-day physical remand for further investigation.

FIA would continue to arrest others absconders, the Spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Turkey Student Circle Federal Investigation Agency Visa

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

44 minutes ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qur ..

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

3 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.