UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests PTI Worker For Uploading Fake Immoral Pictures Of PML(N) Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FIA arrests PTI worker for uploading fake immoral pictures of PML(N) leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Thy Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an alleged worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for uploading on social media fake immoral pictures of Ms. Maryam Nawaz, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML)N party.

According to FIR, the accused Fayyaz ud Din son of Ishraq ud Din resident of Sabz Ali Town Warsak road Peshawar is arrested by FIA for uploading of fake immoral pictures of PML(N) leader on his twitter account.

The netizens has been booked under section 21, 24 of PECA (Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act) 2016 and 509 of PPC.

