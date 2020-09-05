FIA arrests Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur employee

UrduPoint.com
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an official of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen for helping him get a job

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an official of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen for helping him get a job.

According to an FIA spokesman, one Muhammad Usman of Bahawalpur stated in an application that Nayyab Abbas Lodhi, duty officer at Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, demanded payment of Rs 20,000 more from him for giving him a job at the radio station.

He stated that Rs 200,000 had already been paid to the person.

A raid was conducted by the FIA Bahawalpur under the supervision of senior civil judge Bahawalpur, and the accused was arrested red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe. A case was registered against the accused.

