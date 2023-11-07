FIA arrests ringleader of gang involved in illegal currency exchange

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In a significant operation, the State Banking Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi Zone has carried out a sweeping crackdown on illicit Currency exchange activities.

According to spokesman for FIA Sindh on Tuesday, a raid, conducted by the FIA, led to the apprehension of the Primary ringleader of a criminal gang involved in illegal currency exchange.

The arrested individual was taken into custody from Shaheed-e-Millat Road in Karachi.

During the operation, the premier investigation agency's officials seized a substantial amount of domestic and foreign currency, exceeding 40 millions in total.

The accused was found to be engaged in the unlawful exchange of both domestic and foreign currencies, including foreign currency exchange without the required license.

The raid yielded a substantial quantity of various currencies, including 46,370 US dollars, 11,445 British Pounds, and 6,500 Euros. Additionally, 5,720 Australian Dollars, 63,985 Saudi Riyals, 52,795 UAE Dirhams, 18,528 Qatari Riyal, 36,740 Turkish Lira, and 66,890 Thai Baht were also recovered.

The authorities further discovered a significant amount of Canadian dollars, 4,200 Malaysian Ringgit, 5,288 Chinese Yuan, and 4,720 krona in the possession of the arrested individual. In addition, more than 6.4 million Pakistani rupees, 5.4 million Iranian rials, and 5.4 million Iraqi dinars were seized, along with various other currencies, including Swedish Krona and Indian Rupees.

The operation also uncovered mobile phones, messages related to the illicit exchange activities, and several reference registers. Despite the substantial amount of currency and evidence found, the accused could not provide a satisfactory explanation to the authorities.

The individual has been arrested, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. Raids are currently ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in these illicit activities.