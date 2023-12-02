Open Menu

FIA Arrests Ringleader Of Illegal Currency Exchange Syndicate

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FIA arrests ringleader of illegal currency exchange syndicate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The State Banking Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi conducted a significant operation resulting in the apprehension of the ringleader involved in an illegal Currency exchange syndicate located in Garden East area.

A substantial amount of domestic and foreign currency, valued at millions, was confiscated during the operation. The arrested individual, Noor Muhammad, was found to be engaged in unauthorized exchange of both local and international currencies, a spokesperson for the FIA told here Saturday.

Notably, the apprehended suspect was also implicated in foreign currency transactions without possessing the required license.

The raid yielded the recovery of 2600 US Dollars, 650 UAE Dirhams and 3.1 million rupees from the accused. Additionally, the authorities seized two mobile phones, messages pertaining to currency exchange and multiple registers containing transaction records.

Despite inquiries, the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered currency. Consequently, the individual was arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.

Efforts are underway through ongoing raids to apprehend other individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Exchange Mobile UAE Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

4 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

2 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

2 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

2 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

17 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

17 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan