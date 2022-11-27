UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Senator Azam Swati

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets against senior officials of an institution.

He was previously arrested by the FIA in October for controversial tweet.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA), which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

More Stories From Pakistan

