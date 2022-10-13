UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Senator Azam Swati; Court Grants Two-day Physical Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Senator Azam Khan Swati over his alleged controversial tweets.

The sources said that he was taken into custody by the FIA from his house in the federal capital after a case was filed by the agency's Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) late last night.

Azam Swati has been accused of "statements against institutions and inciting people", the source said.

Swati was presented in court of senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti soon after his arrest.

At the outset of the court proceeding, the FIA officials requested the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of Swati for investigation. However, the court granted his (Swati) a two-day physical remand.

