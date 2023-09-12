Open Menu

FIA Arrests Six Accused Of Hawala Hundi In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FIA arrests six accused of Hawala Hundi in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :In its ongoing crackdown on people involved in 'Hawala Hundi' and illegal foreign exchange, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six accused including an Afghan national from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the FIA Spokesman, the actions were taken on intelligence-based information in the Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Abbottabad districts of the province.

He said an accused, named Zaheer Ullah involved in Hawala Hundi was arrested from Lakki Marwat while two accused namely Abdul Malik and Abdullah Nazir were arrested from Kohat.

Two other accused identified as Badshah Noor and Jahanzeb were arrested from Dera Ismail Khan while another accused, Izzat Ullah, an Afghan national was arrested from Abbottabad.

The spokesman said the arrested accused Badshah Noor and Jahanzeb were doing illegal Hawala and foreign exchange business in the garb of cloth dealers in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said in total an amount of over Rs0.8 million, 1090 Qatari Riyal, 500 Saudi Riyal, and 300 Dollars including the receipts of Hawala Hundi and mobile phones were recovered from the accused. The FIA has registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Business Abbottabad Mobile Saudi Riyal Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Qatari Riyal Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

32 seconds ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

5 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan