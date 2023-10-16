Open Menu

FIA Arrests Six Individuals Involved In Hawala & Hundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 06:14 PM

FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & Hundi

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested six individuals involved in the illegal activities of Hawala and foreign currency smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested six individuals involved in the illegal activities of Hawala and foreign Currency smuggling.

The FIA's conducted the raids at multiple locations, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, and Kohat.

Among the arrested individuals, two hold Afghan nationality.

In these operations, a significant amount of foreign currency was seized, comprising UAE Dirham 42,350 and Saudi Riyal 18,800 and 10 million in Pakistani currency.

The police, FIA and other law enforcement agencies, have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in illegal currency trading and Hawala networks in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Police Abbottabad Saudi Riyal Kohat UAE Dirham Federal Investigation Agency Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) arranges awareness walk

3 minutes ago
 PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In ..

PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In-House manufacturing facility

3 minutes ago
 CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction ..

CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction of plots to facilitate invest ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan re ..

Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan refugees

3 minutes ago
 CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation ..

CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation 2023

5 minutes ago
 Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' ..

Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' country

5 minutes ago
JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Sha ..

JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' on Nov 2

5 minutes ago
 Awareness session against plastic pollution held

Awareness session against plastic pollution held

5 minutes ago
 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badmi ..

2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship begins

7 minutes ago
 FDA to upgrade daycare centre

FDA to upgrade daycare centre

7 minutes ago
 Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serio ..

Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serious crimes

7 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) workshop

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) workshop

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan