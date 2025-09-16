Open Menu

FIA Arrests Suspect In Hawala-hundi Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FIA arrests suspect in hawala-hundi case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has arrested a most-wanted suspect involved in illegal foreign remittances through hawala/hundi in connection with the abduction of Pakistani citizens abroad.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Muhammad Idrees, was a key member of a criminal network operating from Iran. He was allegedly involved in orchestrating the abduction of two Pakistani nationals who were traveling to Iran.

The suspect reportedly received Rs. 5 million in ransom from the victims' families in Pakistan, which he later transferred abroad using illegal hawala-hundi channels to hide the criminal proceeds.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused was part of a wider network involved in kidnapping Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran. He would extort significant amounts from their families back home in exchange for their safe release.

Muhammad Idrees had been on FIA Lahore’s wanted list for a considerable time. He has now been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway, added spokesperson.

