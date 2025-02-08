FIA arrests suspect involved in harassing woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle apprehended a suspect involved in harassment and blackmailing of a woman on Saturday.

According to FIA officials, the accused identified as Muhammad Waqar, was arrested in a raid in Khanewal.

The accused had been blackmailing a woman using her personal photos and videos to threaten and manipulate her for the past 10 years. The authorities recovered his mobile phone along with other incriminating evidence. An investigation is ongoing.