FIA Arrests Suspect Involved In Human Trafficking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended an accused
involved in human trafficking.
The accused, Muhammad Akhtar, was arrested during a raid as his accomplices
allegedly took huge amount from people for jobs in abroad, the official sources said.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations
are underway.
