FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended an accused

involved in human trafficking.

The accused, Muhammad Akhtar, was arrested during a raid as his accomplices

allegedly took huge amount from people for jobs in abroad, the official sources said.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations

are underway.