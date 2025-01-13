Open Menu

FIA Arrests Suspect Involved In Human Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended an accused

involved in human trafficking.

The accused, Muhammad Akhtar, was arrested during a raid as his accomplices

allegedly took huge amount from people for jobs in abroad, the official sources said.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations

are underway.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency From Jobs

Recent Stories

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

42 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

1 hour ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

2 hours ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

3 hours ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

4 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan