FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite circle on Friday apprehended suspect involving in human trafficking .

According to FIA officials,the suspect Muhammad Hassan took Rs.500,000 from a citizen by promising employment in Malaysia but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding.Police concerned raided and arrested the suspect.

Further investigation was underway.