FIA Arrests Suspect Involved In Human Trafficking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite circle on Friday apprehended suspect involving in human trafficking .
According to FIA officials,the suspect Muhammad Hassan took Rs.500,000 from a citizen by promising employment in Malaysia but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding.Police concerned raided and arrested the suspect.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy
Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024
Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam mingles with players after inaugurating ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 202510 hours ago
-
Grand gala dinner unites young leaders at CAYA Youth Summit 202511 hours ago
-
Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise11 hours ago
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal11 hours ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore11 hours ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses11 hours ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..11 hours ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..11 hours ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul11 hours ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector11 hours ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth11 hours ago