FIA Arrests Three Human Smugglers Involved In Morocco Boat Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 11:21 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three agents, including a key human smuggler, involved in the Morocco boat tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three agents, including a key human smuggler, involved in the Morocco boat tragedy.

According to FIA officials, the suspects have been identified as Mirza Ehsan Baig, Imran Mushtaq and Hassan Abbas. They were arrested from different areas of Gujranwala, Islamabad and Sialkot.

Mirza Ehsan Baig was directly involved in the Morocco boat tragedy. He allegedly collaborated with agents Fadi Gujar, Bashi Gujar and Rana Liaqat to smuggle a citizen to Spain. The suspects extorted Rs 2.7 million from the victim, first sending him to Mauritania before attempting to transport him to Spain via boat. However, the victim refused to board the boat and returned to Pakistan. A case has been registered and further arrests are expected.

In another operation, Imran Mushtaq was arrested from Airport Housing Society, Islamabad.

He and his accomplices took Rs 3 million from a citizen, promising employment in Canada. The suspects failed to deliver and later went into hiding.

Meanwhile, Hassan Abbas was arrested from Pasrur, Sialkot. He allegedly charged over Rs 2.8 million from multiple individuals for illegal migration to Spain. He attempted to smuggle them via Mauritania by boat, but they refused to travel and returned to Pakistan.

FIA Gujranwala Zone Director, Abdul Qadir Qamar, emphasised that operations against human traffickers are being intensified. “We are committed to bringing those responsible for these tragedies to justice. Our teams are in constant contact with the victims’ families, and we are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking,” Qamar said.

He further assured that severe punishments will be handed down to human traffickers involved in boat tragedies.

