FIA Arrests Three Human Traffickers
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone intensified its crackdown on human trafficking, arresting three suspects, including a notorious fugitive, in raids conducted in Lahore and Sialkot.
According to FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects were identified as Qamar-ul-Zaman, Muhammad Anwar and Waseem Akram. They were involved in visa fraud and deceiving innocent citizens by promising to send them abroad.
Qamar-ul-Zaman, a notorious human trafficker, had been wanted since 2023 by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore. He attempted to send a citizen, Sufyan to Greece using fake documents,whereas Muhammad Anwar swindled Rs 700,000 from a citizen under the false promise of sending him to Cambodia.
Accused Waseem Akram took Rs 900,000 from another victim, claiming to arrange travel to Dubai.
The spokesperson revealed that the suspects collected large sums of money from victims but failed to deliver on their promises, ultimately going into hiding.
FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that the crackdown against human traffickers was in full swing and operations against human trafficking networks were further intensified.
"We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking. The arrested traffickers will face strict legal action and we will eradicate international human trafficking networks from their roots,” added Virk.
