FIA arrests three human traffickers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Saturday arrested three human smugglers,including a proclaimed offender (PO), in a crackdown against visa fraud and illegal immigration.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore during separate raids.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Munir Hussain, Abdul Rahim and Shahroz Ali.

The suspects allegedly defrauded multiple citizens by offering overseas employment opportunities and collected a total of Rs 3.

05 million under false pretenses.

They failed to send the victims abroad and subsequently went into hiding.

One of the accused,Muhammad Munir Hussain had been wanted by the FIA since 2020 and was declared a PO.

All three suspects were found involved in visa fraud and human trafficking activities, targeting innocent individuals seeking foreign employment.

Further investigation was underway.