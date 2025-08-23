FIA Arrests Three Human Traffickers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Saturday arrested three human smugglers,including a proclaimed offender (PO), in a crackdown against visa fraud and illegal immigration.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore during separate raids.
The accused have been identified as Muhammad Munir Hussain, Abdul Rahim and Shahroz Ali.
The suspects allegedly defrauded multiple citizens by offering overseas employment opportunities and collected a total of Rs 3.
05 million under false pretenses.
They failed to send the victims abroad and subsequently went into hiding.
One of the accused,Muhammad Munir Hussain had been wanted by the FIA since 2020 and was declared a PO.
All three suspects were found involved in visa fraud and human trafficking activities, targeting innocent individuals seeking foreign employment.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers58 seconds ago
-
Progress on Asaan Karobar programs reviewed1 minute ago
-
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches another consignment of 100 tons to Gaza21 minutes ago
-
Healthcare services inspected at THQ hospital Kharian31 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle theft gang busted in Lalamusa41 minutes ago
-
State-of-the-art technology installed in Manshera to promote climate resilient farming, enhance tea ..51 minutes ago
-
Relief operation launched by LPP for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
Resolution of Kashmir dispute essential for peaceful, stable South Asia: Chairman Kashmir Committee2 hours ago
-
Indian authorities enforce aggressive education crackdown in IIOJK, seizing 215 Jamaat-Linked school ..2 hours ago
-
Field Marshal visits Turbat to review security, development initiatives2 hours ago
-
Assistant Commissioner pays surprise visit to Paharpur Hospital3 hours ago