FIA Arrests Three Illegal Money Changers, Two For Selling Fake Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Tuesday arrested three illegal money changers and two accused allegedly involved in selling fake medicines.

According to an FIA official, a team of an anti-corruption circle acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Banny road in district Kohat and arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the hundi business.

The team recovered foreign and local Currency worth Rs 3.27 million from the accused and after registering a case started an investigation.

Similarly, in an intelligence-based operation in Namak Mandi here, an FIA team arrested two suspects involved in buying and selling fake and unregistered medicines in the market.

FIA registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

