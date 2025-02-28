Open Menu

FIA Arrests Three In Forex Scam

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FIA arrests three in forex scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Multan arrested three key members of an organised gang, involved in a large-scale fraudulent trading scheme, here on Friday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid Siddique, Imtisal Akram, and Muhammad Iqbal.

According to the FIA officials, the suspects deceived over 200 individuals, causing financial losses amounting to Rs 12 million.

Zahid Siddique was caught at Lahore Airport while trying to flee the country. His arrest led to the detention of Muhammad Iqbal and Imtisal Akram from Model Town, Multan. Investigations confirmed their involvement in financial fraud, money laundering, and illegal hawala hundi transactions.

The FIA teams seized the mobile phones and digital evidence, which are now undergoing forensic analysis. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

2 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

7 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

13 minutes ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

22 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

24 minutes ago
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

32 minutes ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

37 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

52 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

55 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan