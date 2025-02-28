FIA Arrests Three In Forex Scam
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Multan arrested three key members of an organised gang, involved in a large-scale fraudulent trading scheme, here on Friday.
The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid Siddique, Imtisal Akram, and Muhammad Iqbal.
According to the FIA officials, the suspects deceived over 200 individuals, causing financial losses amounting to Rs 12 million.
Zahid Siddique was caught at Lahore Airport while trying to flee the country. His arrest led to the detention of Muhammad Iqbal and Imtisal Akram from Model Town, Multan. Investigations confirmed their involvement in financial fraud, money laundering, and illegal hawala hundi transactions.
The FIA teams seized the mobile phones and digital evidence, which are now undergoing forensic analysis. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
