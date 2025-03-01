Open Menu

FIA Arrests Three In Forex Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 01:00 AM

FIA arrests three in forex scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, Multan, has arrested three key members of an organized gang involved in a large scale fraudulent trading scheme here on Friday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid Siddique, Imtisal Akram, and Muhammad Iqbal.

According to FIA officials, apprehended suspects allegedly deceived over 200 individuals, causing financial losses amounting to Rs 1.2 billion. Zahid Siddique was caught at Lahore Airport while trying to flee the country, based on his revelations, FIA teams apprehended Muhammad Iqbal and Imtisal Akram from Model Town, Multan.

Investigations confirmed their involvement in financial fraud, money laundering, and illegal hawala hundi transactions. FIA teams have seized the suspects mobile devices and digital evidence, which are now undergoing forensic analysis. A case has been registered and further investigation are underway with arrested suspects.

Recent Stories

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

4 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

4 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

4 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

5 hours ago
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

5 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

5 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

5 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

6 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan