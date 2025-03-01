FIA Arrests Three In Forex Scam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 01:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, Multan, has arrested three key members of an organized gang involved in a large scale fraudulent trading scheme here on Friday.
The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid Siddique, Imtisal Akram, and Muhammad Iqbal.
According to FIA officials, apprehended suspects allegedly deceived over 200 individuals, causing financial losses amounting to Rs 1.2 billion. Zahid Siddique was caught at Lahore Airport while trying to flee the country, based on his revelations, FIA teams apprehended Muhammad Iqbal and Imtisal Akram from Model Town, Multan.
Investigations confirmed their involvement in financial fraud, money laundering, and illegal hawala hundi transactions. FIA teams have seized the suspects mobile devices and digital evidence, which are now undergoing forensic analysis. A case has been registered and further investigation are underway with arrested suspects.
