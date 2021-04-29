UrduPoint.com
FIA Arrests Three Money Launderers, Recovers Rs.160m

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

FIA arrests three money launderers, recovers Rs.160m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday carried out action against money launderers in Matani area, on the outskirts of Peshawar and recovered big amount of national and international Currency from a house.

FIA official said action was taken against the accused involved in money laundering during which three members of a gang were arrested from a house in Matani.

National and foreign currency amounting to 160 million rupees was also recovered from the house. The arrested accused were shifted to FIA office for interrogation.

More Stories From Pakistan

