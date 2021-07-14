FIA arrests three more involved in fake CNICs scam

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested three more accused for their alleged involvement in fake national identity cards scam.

According to spokesman for the Agency, the premier investigation body arrested Data Entry Operator of NADRA Mega Center, DHA, Karachi Muhammad Moosa Abbasi, fake CNIC obtainer Muhammad Ameen s/o Abdul Shakoor and agent Meraj s/o Faheemuddin.

Accused Muhammad Ameen had obtained fake CNIC by impersonating himself as Pakistani national fraudulently by submitting fake/forged documents/information and succeeded to obtain aforesaid CNIC with active connivance of NADRA official as well as agent Meraj by paying Rs.

30,000/- bribe for the purpose.

A total of 13 accused have been arrested so far including NADRA officials, non-nationals and agents in the scam.

It is to mention here that FIA alongwith country's premier intelligence agency had exposed a massive tampering with NADRA's record. FIA Sindh Zone-1 Director Amir Farooqui had in a news conference on July 8th revealed that NADRA officials were involved in issuing fake CNICs to terrorists, members of banned outfits, illegal immigrants and others. Some 3 to 4 million fake CNICs had been issued.