UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Three More Involved In Fake CNICs Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

FIA arrests three more involved in fake CNICs scam

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested three more accused for their alleged involvement in fake national identity cards scam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested three more accused for their alleged involvement in fake national identity cards scam.

According to spokesman for the Agency, the premier investigation body arrested Data Entry Operator of NADRA Mega Center, DHA, Karachi Muhammad Moosa Abbasi, fake CNIC obtainer Muhammad Ameen s/o Abdul Shakoor and agent Meraj s/o Faheemuddin.

Accused Muhammad Ameen had obtained fake CNIC by impersonating himself as Pakistani national fraudulently by submitting fake/forged documents/information and succeeded to obtain aforesaid CNIC with active connivance of NADRA official as well as agent Meraj by paying Rs.

30,000/- bribe for the purpose.

A total of 13 accused have been arrested so far including NADRA officials, non-nationals and agents in the scam.

It is to mention here that FIA alongwith country's premier intelligence agency had exposed a massive tampering with NADRA's record. FIA Sindh Zone-1 Director Amir Farooqui had in a news conference on July 8th revealed that NADRA officials were involved in issuing fake CNICs to terrorists, members of banned outfits, illegal immigrants and others. Some 3 to 4 million fake CNICs had been issued.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency July Million

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for former Olympian Naveed Alam

3 seconds ago

Pause in Normadny Talks Related to Kiev's Refusal ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

4 minutes ago

30 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Process of Russia-US Interaction on Combating Cybe ..

4 minutes ago

Industrial waste, a major cause of environment pol ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.