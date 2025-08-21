FIA arrests three over visa fraud, copyright infringement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Thursday apprehended three individuals during separate operations against visa fraud and copyright infringement.

According to the FIA, the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore arrested a suspect involved in visa fraud. The accused, identified as Sarfaraz, was taken into custody during a raid in Nankana Sahib.

According to initial investigations, Sarfaraz was found guilty of defrauding innocent citizens by falsely promising work visas for Italy. He allegedly extorted Rs. 2 million from the complainant by offering fake promises of sending their children abroad. The suspect failed to deliver on his promises and subsequently went into hiding after collecting the money.

In a separate operation, the Corporate Crime Circle Lahore arrested two individuals involved in the sale of counterfeit products in violation of the Copyright Act. The suspects have been identified as Inam and Jameel Dogar, who were caught red-handed during a raid in Lahore.

A substantial quantity of counterfeit products belonging to a registered company was recovered from them. Investigations revealed that both individuals were actively involved in the production and distribution of these fake goods. All suspects are currently under investigation, and further legal proceedings are underway, spokesperson added.