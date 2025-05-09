Open Menu

FIA Arrests Three Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone on Friday apprehended three human traffickers, including a proclaimed offender, involved in visa fraud and overseas employment scams.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Tasaduq Hussain, Muhammad Tariq Javed, and Farooq Ahmed. The arrests were made during separate raids conducted in Bahawalnagar, Vehari, and Multan.

The spokesperson said Tasaduq Hussain, a proclaimed offender since 2021, was arrested from Chishtian, Bahawalnagar. He allegedly defrauded citizens of Rs 900,000 by offering fake employment opportunities in Iran and Turkey.

In another operation, Muhammad Tariq Javed was arrested from Chak Shoka, Burewala, Vehari. He is accused of extracting Rs 2.65 million from a citizen for arranging a job in Germany.Similarly, Farooq Ahmed was taken into custody from People’s Colony, Multan for allegedly swindling citizens out of Rs 1.287 million with false promises of jobs in Malaysia.

He added that suspects failed to fulfill their promises and went into hiding after collecting the amount. Separate cases registered against the suspects and further investigation are underway.

