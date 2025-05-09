FIA Arrests Three Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone on Friday apprehended three human traffickers, including a proclaimed offender, involved in visa fraud and overseas employment scams.
According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Tasaduq Hussain, Muhammad Tariq Javed, and Farooq Ahmed. The arrests were made during separate raids conducted in Bahawalnagar, Vehari, and Multan.
The spokesperson said Tasaduq Hussain, a proclaimed offender since 2021, was arrested from Chishtian, Bahawalnagar. He allegedly defrauded citizens of Rs 900,000 by offering fake employment opportunities in Iran and Turkey.
In another operation, Muhammad Tariq Javed was arrested from Chak Shoka, Burewala, Vehari. He is accused of extracting Rs 2.65 million from a citizen for arranging a job in Germany.Similarly, Farooq Ahmed was taken into custody from People’s Colony, Multan for allegedly swindling citizens out of Rs 1.287 million with false promises of jobs in Malaysia.
He added that suspects failed to fulfill their promises and went into hiding after collecting the amount. Separate cases registered against the suspects and further investigation are underway.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC dismisses PPP candidate’s election petition on technical grounds4 minutes ago
-
Azma slams Indian 'Modi Media' for spreading lies4 minutes ago
-
Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Centre at Haripur Jail goes functional formally4 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance13 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three suspects13 minutes ago
-
Special prayers held across country for Pak army during Jumma congregations13 minutes ago
-
Govt Women College achieves 100pc success in ADP exams13 minutes ago
-
HED cancels leaves of teaching, non-teaching staff14 minutes ago
-
District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur14 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 12.1m from defaulters14 minutes ago
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army23 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces23 minutes ago