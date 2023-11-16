FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conducted a raid and arrested three suspects in connection with currency smuggling and human trafficking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conducted a raid and arrested three suspects in connection with Currency smuggling and human trafficking.

The FIA spokesperson said that the operation took place in the commercial banking circle of Peshawar and the composite circle of Mardan and arrested suspects Nasir Muhammad, Zahidullah, and absconder Naeem Khan.

The arrested Nasir Muhammad and Zahidullah, were involved in illegal currency exchange.

An amount of Rs.

3.19 million was recovered from them during the raid and records related to the transactions through hawala were also seized.

In another operation, absconder Naeem Khan was apprehended in Mardan for his involvement in illegally sending citizens abroad.

The suspect had extorted Rs. 663,000 from a citizen for sending him abroad. After receiving the money, the suspect disappeared.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended individuals, and further investigations are underway.