FIA arrests three touts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at surroundings of Passport Office Bahawalpur and arrested touts and agents involved in minting money from people for issuance of new passport.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIA team arrested Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Ajmal, besides recovering chalan forms, bank receipts and copies of CNICs from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.