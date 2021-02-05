UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Three Touts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:31 AM

FIA arrests three touts

A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at surroundings of Passport Office Bahawalpur and arrested touts and agents involved in minting money from people for issuance of new passport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at surroundings of Passport Office Bahawalpur and arrested touts and agents involved in minting money from people for issuance of new passport.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIA team arrested Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Ajmal, besides recovering chalan forms, bank receipts and copies of CNICs from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Bank Bahawalpur Money Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

6 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

52 seconds ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

54 seconds ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

55 seconds ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.