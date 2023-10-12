FIA arrests two accused over harassing, blackmailing girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime cell claimed to have arrested two accused involved in harassing, blackmailing and threatening a girl and recovered two android mobiles from their possession.

According to official sources, the FIA cyber crime team have raided and arrested two accused named Muhammad Jamshaid s/o Muhammad Rafique and Muhammad Khalid s/o Muhammad Ramzan over harassing, blackmailing and threatening a girl under the pretext of possession of objectionable material of the victim.

The complainant Mushtaq Ahmad s/o Shabir Ahmad resident of Baho wala Qadirpur Raan Multan put an application with FIA in which he levelled allegations that the accused were harassing his daughter on which FIR No 143/23 was registered.

APP/sak