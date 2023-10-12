Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Accused Over Harassing, Blackmailing Girl

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FIA arrests two accused over harassing, blackmailing girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime cell claimed to have arrested two accused involved in harassing, blackmailing and threatening a girl and recovered two android mobiles from their possession.

According to official sources, the FIA cyber crime team have raided and arrested two accused named Muhammad Jamshaid s/o Muhammad Rafique and Muhammad Khalid s/o Muhammad Ramzan over harassing, blackmailing and threatening a girl under the pretext of possession of objectionable material of the victim.

The complainant Mushtaq Ahmad s/o Shabir Ahmad resident of Baho wala Qadirpur Raan Multan put an application with FIA in which he levelled allegations that the accused were harassing his daughter on which FIR No 143/23 was registered.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

5 seconds ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

17 seconds ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

30 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

30 minutes ago
UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

1 hour ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

2 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan