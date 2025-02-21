FIA arrests two agents for sending Afghans to Italy on fake passports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two travel agents involved in sending Afghan citizens to Italy on fake Pakistani passports.

The suspects were apprehended from Waziristan Plaza, Saddar, Peshawar. Earlier, the FIA had conducted raids in Thal and Hangu to capture the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Kohat Zone carried out an operation leading to the arrest of two human smugglers facilitating Afghan citizens’ illegal travel to Italy.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shafiullah and Khurshid. FIA sources confirmed on Friday that the suspects were arrested using advanced resources and human intelligence.

The crackdown was initiated following a report from the FIA Immigration Liaison Office in Italy.

Investigations further revealed that the suspects were also involved in smuggling Afghan citizens from Kabul to Saudi Arabia using fake Pakistani passports.

During the raid, authorities seized 15 Pakistani passports and mobile phones, which contained crucial evidence, including information related to Pakistani and Afghan passports.

Records indicate that the arrested suspects were also wanted by FIA Peshawar Zone in human trafficking cases, as they had defrauded multiple individuals by falsely promising visas and extorting large sums of money.

The FIA spokesperson said, the arrested individuals are now under investigation, and further raids are being conducted to apprehend other members of the network.