Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Agents For Sending Afghans To Italy On Fake Passports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

FIA arrests two agents for sending Afghans to Italy on fake passports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two travel agents involved in sending Afghan citizens to Italy on fake Pakistani passports.

The suspects were apprehended from Waziristan Plaza, Saddar, Peshawar. Earlier, the FIA had conducted raids in Thal and Hangu to capture the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Kohat Zone carried out an operation leading to the arrest of two human smugglers facilitating Afghan citizens’ illegal travel to Italy.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shafiullah and Khurshid. FIA sources confirmed on Friday that the suspects were arrested using advanced resources and human intelligence.

The crackdown was initiated following a report from the FIA Immigration Liaison Office in Italy.

Investigations further revealed that the suspects were also involved in smuggling Afghan citizens from Kabul to Saudi Arabia using fake Pakistani passports.

During the raid, authorities seized 15 Pakistani passports and mobile phones, which contained crucial evidence, including information related to Pakistani and Afghan passports.

Records indicate that the arrested suspects were also wanted by FIA Peshawar Zone in human trafficking cases, as they had defrauded multiple individuals by falsely promising visas and extorting large sums of money.

The FIA spokesperson said, the arrested individuals are now under investigation, and further raids are being conducted to apprehend other members of the network.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

11 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

11 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan