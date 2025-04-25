FIA Arrests Two Agents Involved In Human Smuggling, Visa Fraud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:23 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents for human smuggling and visa fraud here on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents for human smuggling and visa fraud here on Friday.
The accused were identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Azam. According to the FIA officials, the accused allegedly took Rs. 500,000 from a citizen on the pretext of sending him abroad.
However, later they failed to fulfill their commitment and went into hiding when he demanded return of the amount. While another suspect Muhammad Azam collected Rs. 600,000 per person from several individuals with the false assurance of sending them to Azerbaijan. Both suspects failed to fulfill their promises and went into hiding after collecting the money. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan
Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership
PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
Delegation of OIC steering committee visits Quaid-i-Azam University
SMEDA partners with LSE, Chicago University on SME financing research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense situation29 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global: SCCI35 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar highlights heatstroke risks in Muzaffargarh45 minutes ago
-
Eight drug suppliers arrested45 minutes ago
-
United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires45 minutes ago
-
NDU delegation visits Parliament House45 minutes ago
-
Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel45 minutes ago
-
SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani45 minutes ago
-
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India49 minutes ago
-
Open Court held to address public complaints55 minutes ago
-
ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership27 minutes ago
-
Business idea competition concludes at University of Gujrat55 minutes ago