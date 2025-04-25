FIA arrests two agents involved in human smuggling, visa fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents for human smuggling and visa fraud here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents for human smuggling and visa fraud here on Friday.

The accused were identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Azam. According to the FIA officials, the accused allegedly took Rs. 500,000 from a citizen on the pretext of sending him abroad.

However, later they failed to fulfill their commitment and went into hiding when he demanded return of the amount. While another suspect Muhammad Azam collected Rs. 600,000 per person from several individuals with the false assurance of sending them to Azerbaijan. Both suspects failed to fulfill their promises and went into hiding after collecting the money. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.