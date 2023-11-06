Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Customs Officials For Corruption & Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In a successful operation, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle apprehended two customs officials involved in corruption and smuggling.

The arrested individuals were engaged in smuggling mobile phones and electronic gadgets without paying customs duties.

The suspects in custody include Superintendent Mohammad Ali and Sepoy Sunil Kumar from the Customs Department.

These smuggling activities resulted in a loss of more than 8.8 million rupees to the national treasury. On Monday, the Special Court canceled their bail, leading to their arrest.

The arrested suspects have been remanded in custody for further investigation by the Special Court.

