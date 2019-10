(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The FIA arrested two deported passengers from the Faisalabad International Airport on Sunday.

A FIA spokesman said that Kamran Akhtar of Kharian and Asif Akbar of Gujrat were arrested by the Turkish government who were deported to Pakistan.

When the accused reached the airport, the FIA team arrested them.