FIA arrests two for Hhundi business

A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two persons involved in illegal business of Hundi /hawala in Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two persons involved in illegal business of Hundi /hawala in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to an FIA spokesman, the team, with the assistance of local police, conducted a raid and found the persons namely Muhammad Kamal and his son Nazar Hussain involved in illegal business of Hundi /hawala.

The team recovered Rs 6,320,000, 1570 UAE Dirham and 1,500 Saudi Riyals along with two mobile phones having record of Hundi/hawala in the form of messages, etc.

A case under relevant laws has been registered.