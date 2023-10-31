Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Fraudsters For Making Fake Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

FIA arrests two fraudsters for making fake documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime circle Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested two accused of being involved in making fake travel documents and other officials documents for illegal and criminal elements.

The accused were identified as Azmat Sharif and Mohammad Nadeem. Accused Azmat Sharif was involved in preparing fake documents related to government institutions who were arrested from different areas of Rawalpindi during raid.

The accused had created fake official cards in the name of government officials.

During the raid, one mobile phone, 2 desktop computers and 1 printer were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Apart from this, 6 fake cards of the government department, 33 fake driving licenses and materials for preparing several fake degrees were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

In another operation, Mohammad Nadeem was arrested from Rawalpindi who was involved in online fraud in the name of fake identity.

The accused was involved in selling substandard medicines to people online by pretending to be Hakeem Babar.

In the meantime, FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar continues to crack down on the elements involved in the illegal business of money exchange. The arrested accused were involved in the Hawala/Hundi and illegal Currency exchange business.

The accused were identified as Owais, Razaullah and Shah Zaman who were arrested from different areas of Peshawar.

The FIA team recovered 31 lakh 65 thousand Pakistani rupees from the accused along with evidence related to the Hawala/Hundi was also recovered from the accused.

