FIA arrests two human smugglers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In an operation, the FIA Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents involved

in human smuggling.

The FIA Immigration team at the Multan Airport off-loaded the passengers who were set to

board a flight to Saudi Arabia.

The passengers were shifted to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking unit in Multan

for further action.

During initial interrogation, it was discovered that the passengers were trying to reach Spain

via Saudi Arabia through the network of multiple agents. Each passenger had paid

Rs 1.4 million to Rs 1.5 million for the illegal journey.

Based on the information provided by the passengers, two alleged agents, identified as Raja

Sattar Kayani and Raja Iqbal Kayani, were arrested.

The authorities have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend

other individuals involved in the crime.