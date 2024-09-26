FIA Arrests Two Human Smugglers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In an operation, the FIA Composite Circle Multan arrested two agents involved
in human smuggling.
The FIA Immigration team at the Multan Airport off-loaded the passengers who were set to
board a flight to Saudi Arabia.
The passengers were shifted to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking unit in Multan
for further action.
During initial interrogation, it was discovered that the passengers were trying to reach Spain
via Saudi Arabia through the network of multiple agents. Each passenger had paid
Rs 1.4 million to Rs 1.5 million for the illegal journey.
Based on the information provided by the passengers, two alleged agents, identified as Raja
Sattar Kayani and Raja Iqbal Kayani, were arrested.
The authorities have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend
other individuals involved in the crime.
