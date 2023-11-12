FIA arrests two human traffickers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested two alleged human traffickers, involved in sending people abroad illegally.

According to an FIA spokesperson here, the Gujranwala and Gujarat Circle launched crackdown on human traffickers, two agents were arrested.

The spokesperson told APP that the arrested agents include Asad Abbas and the most wanted human trafficker Shahbaz Ahmed Haidri.

According to details, Asad Abbas received five lakh rupees from a citizen for the purpose of sending him to Turkey, while Shahbaz Ahmed Haidri received Rs 28 lakh for sending a man from Libya to Italy.