FIA arrests two 'human-traffickers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two fugitives in crackdown on human-trafficking here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested Tahir Kamal and Yasir Shahid.

the former was arrested in a raid in Lahore, where he was found to be involved in illegally sending individuals abroad. He collected Rs. 312,000 from a man on the pretext of sending him to Azerbaijan for job. However, he neither sent the victim of fraud abroad nor returned the money. He had been a judicial absconder since 2023.

In a separate operation, Yasir Shahid was arrested from Kharian, district Gujrat. He had been absconding since 2016 over his involvement in smuggling individuals abroad.