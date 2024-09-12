FIA Arrests Two 'human-traffickers'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two fugitives in crackdown on human-trafficking here on Thursday.
According to a spokesman for the agency, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested Tahir Kamal and Yasir Shahid.
the former was arrested in a raid in Lahore, where he was found to be involved in illegally sending individuals abroad. He collected Rs. 312,000 from a man on the pretext of sending him to Azerbaijan for job. However, he neither sent the victim of fraud abroad nor returned the money. He had been a judicial absconder since 2023.
In a separate operation, Yasir Shahid was arrested from Kharian, district Gujrat. He had been absconding since 2016 over his involvement in smuggling individuals abroad.
