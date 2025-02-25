FIA Arrests Two Human Traffickers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested two human traffickers, including a wanted criminal, in a major crackdown against human smuggling and visa fraud in Gujranwala.
According to FIA officials, the arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Yousuf, were involved in deceiving citizens with fake job offers abroad. Yousuf allegedly took 2.8 million rupees from a victim, promising employment in Spain, while Ramzan fraudulently obtained Rs 400,000 from another individual, claiming to arrange a job in Canada. Both failed to fulfill their promises and later went into hiding.
The arrests were made as part of a nationwide crackdown on human trafficking under the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
Director FIA Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that operations against human trafficking networks have been intensified and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to bringing traffickers to justice.
He further emphasized that FIA teams are actively working with victims of human smuggling, and a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against traffickers. The arrested suspects are currently under investigation, and legal proceedings are underway.
