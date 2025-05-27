FIA arrests two human traffickers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone on Tuesday apprehended two human traffickers, including proclaimed offender, involved in visa fraud and illegal money transfer networks.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Ahmad Nazir and Kamran Akram. The arrests were made during separate raids conducted in Vehari, and Multan.

The spokesperson said Ahmad, a proclaimed offender, was arrested from Vehari. He allegedly defrauded citizens of Rs 850,000 by offering fake employment opportunities in Dubai.

Meanwhile the accused failed to fulfill promises and went into hiding after collecting the amount.

In another operation, Muhammad Kamran was arrested from Bosan Road Multan. The suspect was involved in hawala-hundi activities. During the raid, authorities recovered 13 passports, three laptops, and two mobile phones from the suspect’s possession. Substantial evidence linking him to illegal foreign employment operations and money transfers has also been recovered.

Separate cases have been registered agitation the suspects and further investigation are underway.