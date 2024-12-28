FIA Arrests Two Human Traffickers Involved In Abduction And Visa Fraud
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Bahawalpur on Saturday apprehended two accused involved in human trafficking,abduction and visa fraud.
According to the FIA spokesperson,the arrested suspects,identified as Muhammad Afzal and Ashfaq Ahmed Muhammad Afzal was a key member of a human trafficking network.
He initially taken over Rs 5,000,000 from a citizen by promising a work visa for Kyrgyzstan.Upon the victim’s arrival in Kyrgyzstan, Afzal and his accomplices held him hostage,subjected him to physical abuse and demanded ransom for his release.
In another case,Ashfaq Ahmed fraudulently collected over Rs 3.2 million from a citizen for arranging job in Saudi Arabia.However,he failed to fulfill his promise and went into hiding.
Both suspects have been taken into custody,a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.
