Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Human Traffickers Involved In Visa Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in visa fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested two human traffickers involved in visa fraud during major raids conducted in different areas of Kharian and Gujranwala.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Ghaffar. The suspects were found guilty of deceiving citizens with promises of overseas employment and extorting millions of rupees.

Abdul Razzaq was apprehended in a raid in Kharian, District Gujrat. He had extorted one million rupees from a citizen under the false promise of securing a job in Italy, but instead of sending the individual to Italy, he sent him to Libya.

In a separate operation, Muhammad Ghaffar was arrested in Gujranwala. He had extorted over Rs. 5.5 lakh from another citizen, promising to send him for employment in Malaysia.

The suspects failed to fulfill their promises of sending the victims abroad. After receiving large sums of money, they went into hiding.

The arrested suspects are currently under investigation, according to the FIA spokesperson.

Recent Stories

Apple all set to introduce a new device

Apple all set to introduce a new device

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its ..

Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes

14 minutes ago
 India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and ..

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

20 minutes ago
 May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

10 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

19 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

19 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

19 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan