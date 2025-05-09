FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in visa fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested two human traffickers involved in visa fraud during major raids conducted in different areas of Kharian and Gujranwala.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Ghaffar. The suspects were found guilty of deceiving citizens with promises of overseas employment and extorting millions of rupees.

Abdul Razzaq was apprehended in a raid in Kharian, District Gujrat. He had extorted one million rupees from a citizen under the false promise of securing a job in Italy, but instead of sending the individual to Italy, he sent him to Libya.

In a separate operation, Muhammad Ghaffar was arrested in Gujranwala. He had extorted over Rs. 5.5 lakh from another citizen, promising to send him for employment in Malaysia.

The suspects failed to fulfill their promises of sending the victims abroad. After receiving large sums of money, they went into hiding.

The arrested suspects are currently under investigation, according to the FIA spokesperson.