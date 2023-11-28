Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Individuals Involved In Sale Of Counterfeit Medicines

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar in operation has arrested two individuals involved in the sale of counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

Under the direct order of Director FIA, Nisar Tanoli, two suspects, identified as Anil Kumar and Hazrat Noor, have been arrested.

The arrests were made in the industrial market area of Peshawar, where the suspects were actively engaged in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines.

The team seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and unregistered medicines from their possession.

The action was taken after a report from the drug regulatory authority. Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, Sadullah Khan, has constituted a special raid team, collaborating with the drug regulatory authority for joint operations.

He said that no one is allowed to jeopardize the lives of innocent people through the sale of substandard medicines.

The operation utilizes all available resources to ensure the apprehension of the suspects involved in this illicit trade.

