FIA arrests two involved in hawala-hundi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two suspects in Lahore for their alleged involvement in illegal hawala and Currency exchange operations.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made during a raid conducted by the FIA Lahore Zone in the Dharampura area.

The suspects were identified as Sulaiman Ali Subhani and Bahadur Ali.

The agency recovered Rs 2.4 million in cash, along with hawala-related receipts and digital evidence from their possession.

The suspects have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.