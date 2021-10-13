UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Two Members Of Currency Smuggling Gang

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

FIA arrests two members of currency smuggling gang

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two members of a currency smuggling gang

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two members of a Currency smuggling gang.

On the directive of Additional Director Sayed Wasi Haider Shah, the FIA team headed by Inspector Shahid Aijaz Shaikh took action against currency smugglers and arrested two accused identified as Muzafar and Irfanullah.

The accused persons were involved in smuggling 380,000 Australian Dollars to foreign countries.

The FIA also registered a case against the accused and started further probe.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual ..

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual Sustainability Report

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Histori ..

Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Historic F1 race to relive1981 Dubai ..

7 minutes ago
 Imposters conducting raids in bird sellers market; ..

Imposters conducting raids in bird sellers market; alerts Wildlife dept

34 seconds ago
 Delta Air Lines scores Q3 profit, warns on jet fue ..

Delta Air Lines scores Q3 profit, warns on jet fuel costs

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review katchi aba ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review katchi abadis regularization

12 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to start from Nov 15: ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to start from Nov 15: Asfandyar Khattak

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.