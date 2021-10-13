FIA arrests two members of currency smuggling gang

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two members of a currency smuggling gang

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two members of a Currency smuggling gang.

On the directive of Additional Director Sayed Wasi Haider Shah, the FIA team headed by Inspector Shahid Aijaz Shaikh took action against currency smugglers and arrested two accused identified as Muzafar and Irfanullah.

The accused persons were involved in smuggling 380,000 Australian Dollars to foreign countries.

The FIA also registered a case against the accused and started further probe.