FIA arrests two men for sharing obscene content of US girl who committed suicide

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Cyber crime wing says the two suspects used to share obscene content with the class fellows of the US girl and blackmailed her.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2022) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday launched operation and arrested two men from Faisalabad for sharing obscene content of a US girl on social media which led her to commit suicide.

The FIA said the two suspects used to share obscene content with the class fellows of the US girl and blackmailed her.

The agency said, “This resulted in the girl committing suicide in the United States,”.

It said the US embassy had given a formal request to the agency to proceed against the suspects, pointing out that the agency was responsible for taking action against online harassment and blackmailing through sharing of obscene videos.

The agency’s its cybercrime wing arrested a man for circulating unethical private pictures of a girl.

The FIA said the perpetrator Sohail Khan was a resident of Rawalpindi, pointing out that the cyber crime wing of the agency registered an FIR against the detained Sohail Khan. The agency in a video statement said that the detained Sohail could be seen admitting to sharing unethical photos of a girl over social media platforms.