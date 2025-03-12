FIA Arrests Two Men Involved In Libya Boat Tragedy
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human traffickers, including a most wanted suspect listed in the 'Red Book', for their involvement in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy.
According to FIA officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ataullah and Saeed Usman. The suspects were apprehended from Sargodha and Sialkot.
Ataullah, a Red Book-listed human trafficker, was found guilty of deceiving innocent citizens and illegally sending them to Europe via sea. He took Rs. 4.5 million from two individuals, promising to send them to Italy. The victims were transported by boat from Libya to Italy, but the vessel met with an accident, resulting in the death of one victim.
Meanwhile, Saeed Usman allegedly extorted Rs 2.6 million from a citizen under the pretense of facilitating his travel to Italy. He initially sent the victim to Libya, but the individual remains missing to this day. This case has already seen the arrest of two other suspects prior to this operation.
The FIA has intensified operations against human trafficking networks, with a zero-tolerance policy in place.
"The arrested traffickers will be given strict legal punishment," added spokesperson.
The agency urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to illegal immigration.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHA CEO vows to ensure quality health services in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin crackdown on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges world community to move ahead to help resolve much-delayed Kashmir conflict6 minutes ago
-
Mian Channu police swiftly solve murder case, arrest accused6 minutes ago
-
Jafar Express: Help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Crack Down on Fake Number Plate Shops6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to enforce complete ban on plastic bags in Quetta city6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two men involved in Libya boat tragedy6 minutes ago
-
SHC Bench, District & Sessions Courts boycott Judicial proceedings6 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers booked over profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Govt to elevate quality of medical education: Mustafa Kamal6 minutes ago