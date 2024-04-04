FIA Arrests Two Men Over Human Smuggling
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during its on going crackdown, arrested another two suspects involved in human smuggling here on Thursday.
According to a spokesman for the agency, the arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Parvez and Muhammad Amin, who were allegedly involved in human smuggling and visa fraud.
Parvez is accused of extorting millions from innocent citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad for employment. During the raid, 17 Pakistani passports were recovered from him.
Meanwhile, Amin allegedly charged a citizen Rs. 650,000 on the pretext of sending him to Saudi Arabia.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the suspects' activities following their arrest.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA conducts 17 raids against electricity theft, sale of fake medicines6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Scholar's lead research-based short film bags inflation impacts int'l award6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for alleged desecration in Wah7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims unite to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for Zulifqar Ali Bhutto held16 minutes ago
-
British envoy calls on Defence Minister16 minutes ago
-
Nafeesa Shah pays tribute to Zulifqar Ali Bhutto17 minutes ago
-
UAJK taking significant step for enhancing research programs17 minutes ago
-
Man shot, injured in botched robbery incident17 minutes ago
-
CDA to set up ‘biggest IT park’26 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 182 outlaws, recover 48 kg drugs, cache of arms in March27 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to remove Shireen Mazari from ECL37 minutes ago