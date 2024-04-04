Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Men Over Human Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during its on going crackdown, arrested another two suspects involved in human smuggling here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Parvez and Muhammad Amin, who were allegedly involved in human smuggling and visa fraud.

Parvez is accused of extorting millions from innocent citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad for employment. During the raid, 17 Pakistani passports were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Amin allegedly charged a citizen Rs. 650,000 on the pretext of sending him to Saudi Arabia.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the suspects' activities following their arrest.

