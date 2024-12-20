FIA arrests two officers, three human traffickers in Greece boat tragedy

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite circle Faisalabad held its two officers for negligence and registered a case against three human traffickers in Greece boat incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite circle Faisalabad held its two officers for negligence and registered a case against three human traffickers in Greece boat incident.

According to official sources here Friday, the arrested FIA officers included Inspector Zubair Ashraf and SI Shahid Imran. They were shift incharge at Faisalabad International Airport.

They showed negligence and carelessness in screening passengers during the duty time. At least 18 victims in the Greece boat tragedy had travelled from Faisalabad airport. As many as 17 victims had been rescued while another one named Sufyan had died in the mishap.

The victims had provided a bulk amount to an agent Abdul Rauf to travel to Greece. The Names of drug traffickers booked included Abdul Rauf, Abbas Zulifqar and Qamar ul Zaman. FIA teams were raiding to arrest the accused.