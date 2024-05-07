FIA arrests two on visa fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud, here from the city.

According to a spokesman,Human Smuggling Circle Lahore during the ongoing crackdown arrested Syed Akbar Ali Shah and Syed Ali Jan Shah from General Bus Stand.

The suspects were found to be involved in defrauding innocent citizens by offering them employment abroad and extorting millions of rupees.

As many as 35 Pakistani passports were recovered from their possession and the suspects failed to provide authorities with satisfactory explanations regarding the passports. The investigation has been initiated.